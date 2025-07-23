ESPN plans to make The Rich Eisen Show its premier afternoon radio program
By Matt Reed
ESPN's radio platforms simply haven't been the same in years since the loss of shows like Mike & Mike, but the network has a plan in place to try to restore some of that traction by bringing back one of the faces of sports media and his highly-popular program.
Rich Eisen is returning to ESPN in September, the network announced recently, and that will include The Rich Eisen Show being featured heavily across ESPN Radio and the company's streaming platform ESPN+.
For many years, Eisen has been a competitor for ESPN after leaving the network for the startup NFL Network over a decade ago. However, with Disney's recent talks about acquiring the NFL Network and other digital properties owned by the NFL, it's a perfect opportunity for ESPN to pounce right before the return of football season.
Given Eisen's history covering the NFL and other major sports, it's likely that in addition to his radio program that he will also play a huge role in appearing on NFL-centered shows and giving his insight on games.
