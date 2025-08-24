Philadelphia Eagles surprise NFL fans with addition of quarterback Sam Howell
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly set at quarterback for years to come with Jalen Hurts leading the way and coming off of his first Super Bowl title with the franchise, but the Birds added some assurance at his position Sunday.
With the 2025 NFL season right around the corner, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero revealed that the Eagles have traded to acquire Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings reportedly witll receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, while the Eagles get back Howell and a 2026 sixth-rounder.
While Howell has bounced around between several teams in recent seasons, he does have a fair amount of starting experience from his time with the Washington Commanders, and he'll be a quality backup for Philly as Tanner McKee misses some time with an injury.
Just two seasons ago, Howell threw for nearly 4,000 yards with Washington before moving on to the Seattle Seahawks as a backup to Geno Smith during the 2024 campaign.
The former North Carolina Tar Heels standout is still only 24 years old and gives head coach Nick Sirianni another young option at quarterback in the event that Hurts or McKee end up missing additional time in the near future.
