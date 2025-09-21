ESPN insider suggests Tush Push could remain legal beyond 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to win games as the 2025 NFL season now enters Week 3, and despite the team's impressive ongoing success many fans of the league and other teams are still questioning their use of one of the most unstoppable plays in the sport; the Tush Push.
RELATED: Tyreek Hill sends candid message on Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel
The play remains highly controversial after a heated offseason vote that was started by former Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, who has since retired from his role after turning 70. However, despite all the talk about the Tush Push and many teams clearly being against it one NFL insider has revealed that it's not a guarantee that the NFL bans the play in 2026.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is being cautious over how it proceeds with Tush Push conversations after many heated arguments occurred this spring when over 20 franchises voted to get rid of the play, but ultimately the Eagles' push to keep it proved to be enough for it to survive.
The NFL has recently stated that officials will be keeping a closer look at the snap when the Eagles run the Tush Push because there have been several instances where the Philadelphia offensive line and opponents' defensive line have been lined up in the neutral zone.
