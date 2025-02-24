Which NFL team is leading the proposal to ban the Tush Push?
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't exactly reinvented the wheel when it comes to their signature play, however, the success of it has become such a talking point that the NFL might actually ban it because of how unstoppable it's become.
Even famous physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson was left baffled at the Eagles and how well they've perfected the Tush Push, stating that it simply might be an "unstoppable force."
Following their Super Bowl title earlier this month though, Philadelphia may have to look at another way to succeed on short yardage situations because one NFL team has led the charge in submitting a proposal that could ban the Tush Push.
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly the team that have had enough, and their team president Mark Murphy was extremely outspoken about the play during the postseason.
"I am not a fan of the play," Murphy said. "There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less."
In some ways, the Packers executive comes off as bitter considering the fact that no other team in the NFL runs the play to the same effectivness as the Eagles. The Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and a host of other franchises have had varying degrees of success with their own versions of the Tush Push, but nothing like how Philly utilizes Jalen Hurts and the tremendous offensive line he runs behind.
It remains to be seen if the play will actually be banned, but if it is, it'll mark a striking moment in the history of the league because the Eagles aren't doing something unique. Any team can run the Tush Push.
Philadelphia is just simply better than everyone else at it... and by a pretty significant margin.
