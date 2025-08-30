ESPN College GameDay location announced for Week 2 of 2025 college football season
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season is officially underway and ESPN College GameDay is on the road.
For Week One, the premiere college football pre-game show made the trip to Columbus for a showdown between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
It was the final show of Lee Corso's legendary career.
For Week 2, the first show of the post-Corso era, we now know where the show will be heading, and buckle up, Norman. College GameDay will be in town for a top 20 clash between the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at OU Memorial Stadium.
It's going to be a fun one.
All of the information you need for ESPN College GameDay in Week 2 can be seen below.
ESPN College GameDay, Week 2: Viewing Information & Details
Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Norman, Oklahoma
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Your best bet for watching ESPN College GameDay via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
You can also live stream the show online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.
