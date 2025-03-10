ESPN Bracketology has John Calipari's Razorbacks traveling to a familiar arena
By Tyler Reed
John Calipari leaving Kentucky for the head coaching position with the Arkansas Razorbacks has been one of the most shocking decisions in college basketball history.
However, the move has seemingly worked out for both programs as Mark Pope had a history-making first year for the Wildcats, while Calipari has the Hogs in the Big Dance.
RELATED: John Calipari reminds Kentucky fans who owns the state after massive win in Lexington
One reason the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament was the team's significant win over the Wildcats at Rupp Arena back in February.
Now, according to Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology, Calipari could be returning to his old Kentucky home once again.
Currently, Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a ten seed in the Midwest Region, meeting a seventh-seed Kansas Jayhawks squad in Lexington, Kentucky.
The history between Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and Calipari is enough to sell that game. The legendary coaching duo is 1-1 against one another in the national championship.
However, the bigger story will be that Calipari could punch a ticket to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. A round that Calipari hasn't been to since 2019.
The decision to have Calipari in Lexington for the opening rounds of March Madness is a home run. Having the Razorbacks play Kansas would be the cherry on top of the sundae.
It would be a strong guess to think that some of the more vocal members of the Big Blue Nation may be in attendance for this one. With Calipari being such close friends with the NCAA, maybe they let him avoid this at all costs. (That's a joke.)
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade creates QB chaos
NFL: Rams reload for another run at a ring
ROUNDUP: Recap a wild weekend in the NBA and NFL
CBB/WATCH: Championship Week is here…are you ready?