John Calipari no longer strikes 'fear' into opponents
By Tyler Reed
There are names that carry weight throughout the sport of college basketball. Names like Danny Hurley, Bill Self, and Arkansas head coach John Calipari.
Yes, Calipari has now taken his so-called headquarters to Fayetteville in hopes of revitalizing his career after a painful exit with Kentucky.
Calipari is a Hall of Famer, a national champion, and one of the biggest names the sport has had in the last two decades.
However, has the game finally passed him by?
It appears the caller of the pigs is no longer bringing that swag he once had to the sidelines. In a recent story on Hoops HQ, Jeff Goodman mentioned an SEC coach had this to say about Calipari.
“There’s just no fear now when I see him on the other sideline. The game has changed and he is becoming archaic.”
Those would be fighting words in the part of the world that I'm from; however, Calipari and the Razorbacks haven't shown much fight this season.
The Razorbacks have started SEC play 0-5. On February 1st, the team will travel to Lexington to take on Calipari's former team.
Calipari wanted a change, Kentucky wanted a change, and in the end, Arkansas thought they were getting a coach looking to prove he still belonged in college basketball.
However, if the Razorbacks go into Lexington still winless in the conference, a loss to Kentucky may have the legendary coach rethinking his approach.
Change may be necessary for Calipari to continue his coaching career. However, if there's one coach that clashes with change, it may just be the leader of the Razorbacks.
