ESPN analyst shocks fans after naming top pick in NFL 'coaching draft'
By Matt Reed
The NFL is in a different age of head coaching in 2025, and while veteran names like Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin are still around the game and thriving it's more about younger coaches making names themselves alongside the talented stars that they coach.
Every NFL team is always looking for the next rising star in the coaching department, which is why current coaches are on thin leashes each offseason. However, one NFC team leader is making waves around league circles for his abilty to not only coach up his team and have success but also by developing the most important position in the sport; quarterback.
Following the Minnesota Vikings' win on Monday Night Football, Mike Greenberg was on Get Up talking about Kevin O'Connell and his rise as a coach, and even gave a full endorsement for the former NFL quarterback.
"If you're doing a coaching draft," Greenburg said. "I'm starting with Kevin O'Connell."
During his time with the Vikings, O'Connell has been able to succeed with a number of different quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and now JJ McCarthy, who won his first NFL start against the Chicago Bears after trailing in the fourth quarter on Monday.
