Packers star Jordan Love roasted after viral first pitch goes horribly wrong
By Matt Reed
Jordan Love has established himself as one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL since joining the Green Bay Packers, however, it appears as though his sports skillset may be limited to football after appearing at an MLB game on Memorial Day.
The Packers star was in attendance Monday at the Milwaukee Brewers game to throw out the first pitch, but when it came time for the ceremonial throw Love was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
We've seen lots of bad first pitches from athletes and celebrities over the years, but for a starting NFL quarterback like Love, he will certainly be hoping that fans forget about his toss sooner rather than later.
The good news for Love is that it's still early in the offseason and the Packers don't return to the gridiron for another few months, which will be plenty of time for him and his teammates to make Green Bay supporters happy again whent the 2025 NFL season kicks off.
