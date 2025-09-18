Eagles lineman delivers unfiltered response to ESPN Analyst over ‘Tush Push’ take
The Philadelphia Eagles walked into Arrowhead Stadium and left with a 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl 59 rematch that came down to their most controversial weapon. Jalen Hurts bulldozed into the end zone on the signature tush push for the game-winner, but the celebration didn't last long before the complaints started rolling in.
Plenty of fans argued that Jordan Mailata and the offensive line clearly jumped early and should've been flagged for a false start. The penalty would've backed Philadelphia up five yards and forced a different call entirely. Instead, the play stood as called, and the Eagles closed out another tight victory.
ESPN's Adam Schefter didn't waste time stirring the pot on "Get Up," claiming Kansas City didn't really lose on Sunday at all.
According to Schefter, they lost back in March when NFL owners chose not to ban the tush push. He even warned this might not be the last time an Eagles win gets "decided" months before kickoff, calling the play simply unstoppable.
When Mailata was asked about Schefter's comments, the Super Bowl 59 champion didn't hold back with his response.
"I don't give a f*ck what Adam Schefter says, to be honest. I ain't the one calling the plays on my team…Pardon my language, pardon my French. I'm not calling the plays, and I don't care what Adam Schefter says. Sorry about that."
Here's the thing though - every other NFL team has the same opportunity to run the tush push. If the league decides to outlaw it in 2026, Philadelphia can take that as a compliment to how well they've mastered the technique.
Hurts has perfected it, and their offensive line featuring Mailata, future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, and standout guard Landon Dickerson is built perfectly for the play.
Critics can complain all they want, but it's tough to fault the Eagles for turning something legal into their secret weapon.
