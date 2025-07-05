EA Sports' 'College Football 26' gives first glimpse of Pop-Tarts mascot in game
By Tyler Reed
In just two days, fans of EA Sports' College Football video game franchise will be able to get their hands on the second version of the game since its epic return.
Those who want early access to the game can start playing on July 7th; however, the official release date is set for July 10th.
While fans are dreaming about which team they will be starting a new dynasty with, a first glimpse at a new iconic mascot making their debut in the video game franchise has fans going absolutely toasted. You'll get that joke soon.
Yes, the now legendary Pop-Tarts mascot will be making its debut this year in the new college football video game.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl quickly became the most popular bowl game of the college football schedule due to the fact that the winning team actually gets to eat the mascot.
Fans will be able to see the lovable mascot say his final goodbyes as he drops down in a giant toaster that will take him to the pastry makers in the sky.
I'm still undecided with which team I will be taking when the game comes out. However, the goal will be to make the Pop-Tarts Bowl every season. It's time for the NCAA to make this game the national championship; we're tired of waiting.
