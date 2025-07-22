Eagles' DeVonta Smith says what we're all thinking about 'Love Island'
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning, defending Super Bowl champions, who are looking to go back-to-back this upcoming season.
One reason the Eagles were clear and above everyone in the league last year was due to their talent on the offensive side.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has plenty of weapons to get the ball to, and one of the most talented is wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles unveil epic Super Bowl 59 rings with hidden wings
Smith was one of, if not the greatest, wide receiver in college football history, and now, the former Alabama star is finding his groove in the big leagues.
Recently, Smith was asked one of the most serious questions he could have answered: His thoughts on "Love Island."
Smith said what I have been thinking since the moment I heard about the show. The Eagles receiver said it was a dumb show, with an extra word to throw some spice on his opinion.
The only thing I know about Love Island is what I see on social media, and sometimes I get it confused with a commercial for a show that comes on E! during my Harry Potter marathon.
We live in the world of reality television, which is fine. I once enjoyed watching "Jersey Shore." However, one day I woke up with the same opinions of Smith, and my life has been better for it.
