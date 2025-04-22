Dennis Schroder still in WrestleMania mode with outrageous flop vs. Knicks
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks have been one of the more competitive opening-round matchups in the NBA Playoffs.
The Knicks earned the hard-fought Game 1 victory, and on Monday night, are looking to extend that series lead to two.
RELATED: Nico Harrison's postseason press conference shows Mavs GM's logic remains fatally flawed
The game has already been physical early; however, Pistons guard Dennis Schroder may have overreacted a bit to get a foul call.
Flop is a term that quickly turns discussions about the game of basketball into heated arguments. There's no mistake, Schroder put on his best acting job with the flop that drew a foul on Cam Payne in the first quarter of the Pistons' matchup with the Knicks.
Can't blame Schroder entirely. Maybe the Pistons guard is still in WrestleMania mode. It's hard to come down after such an exciting weekend of action in the squared circle, and what if he wanted to show off how good he is at taking bumps?
In all seriousness, how in the world are we still allowing stuff like this? These games are far too important to allow someone to get away with something like a flop.
Maybe Schroder needs to be visited by Randy Orton. If he were to receive an RKO, then he would have a reason to flop on the court like a fish.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: WrestleMania 41 recap, NBA Playoffs, let's do that hockey, and more
CFB: Nico Iamaleava confirms transfers to UCLA Bruins amid NIL saga
MLB: Paul Skenes has hilariously unenthusiastic reaction to Pirates' bobblehead giveaway
NBA: 2024-25 NBA Awards finalists officially announced
NFL: Jahmyr Gibbs, gf Nicole Anderson attend WrestleMania in dueling WWE superstar shirts
VIRAL: Stone Cold Steve Austin crashes ATV during WrestleMania entrance, sends woman flying