Deebo Samuel spotted wearing Philadelphia Eagles jersey during Super Bowl media days
By Tyler Reed
NFL fans are one day closer to Super Bowl Sunday. Super Bowl 59 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Super Bowl 59 matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which saw the Chiefs bring home the Lombardi Trophy with a 38-35 win.
Super Bowl week brings out everyone, as the game has turned into a week-long celebration. Media days for the big game have become a tradition.
On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was spotted rocking a Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles jersey. It was the jersey of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown.
Samuel is showing his support for Brown while also showing that he does not want the Chiefs to win another Super Bowl.
Samuel knows what it is like to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs took down the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
Super Bowl 58 was also not the first time that Samuel and the 49ers had lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the big game.
Super Bowl 54 saw the 49ers blow a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter, as Mahomes won his first Super Bowl of his career.
Samuel may be paying respect to a friend, but he is also letting everyone know that the Chiefs are his last choice for winning the Super Bowl.
