Super Bowl 2025: previewing Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles in title rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of doing something truly unprecedented in the history of the NFL.
They're making their fifth appearance in six years in the Super Bowl, which is an incredible accomplishment in its own right, but, more important, they have the opportunity to win a third straight Super Bowl title.
Here's the list of teams who have won three straight Super Bowl titles:
In case you thought that was a typo, allow me to clarify: no one has done it. Not the Joe Montana 49ers, or the Aikman Cowboys, or the Bradshaw Steelers. Not the Don Shula-coached Dolphins, or even the Tom Brady-led Patriots.
Now, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have the chance to do something truly unprecedented, and cement themselves as one of the NFL's all-time greatest dynasties. Can they do it? Let's break it down.
Chiefs' Offense: This is not the high-flying, high-octane offense of years past. They rank 15th in scoring (although that number is impacted by the backups playing in Week 18), and 16th in yards, and don't crack the top 10 in either passing or rushing yards. How are they here, then?
Efficiency. This team doesn't hit the big plays, but they also don't really have plays that don't get tat least four or five yards. They average more plays per drive than any team in the NFL, and rank in the top 10 in points per drive. They're going to try and control the ball and control the clock. Patrick Mahomes remains the engine that drives everything this team does. He elevates what is otherwise an incredibly pedestrian set of offensive players with his brilliance and playmaking ability when plays break down. They're probably not going to hit you with a 70-yard bomb, but they'll pick you apart with a bunch of eight-to-10 yard passes until they're standing in the end zone.
Travis Kelce remains a sure-handed option in the passing game, and Xavier Worthy has the speed to be a big play threat, even if the consistency isn't there just yet. Outside of that, this team will grind you to death and wear your defense down.
If they have a weakness, it's the run game. Kareem Hunt has been fine, but not exactly dominant. Mahomes helps, but this isn't a flashy offensive team. They just move the ball. It's not always pretty, but it almost always works.
Chiefs' Defense: Kansas City's defense has been a terrifying unit all season long. Even after allowing 38 points to the Broncos in Week 18 (a game where, once again, the backups played), they ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring defense and 12th in yards per play.
They tend to be a bit bend, but don't break; they ranked just 24th in yards allowed despite being so good in scoring defense; their goal is to keep your drives from turning into touchdowns, and by and large, they do a pretty decent job at it.
The reason they're so vulnerable to giving up yards is their aggressiveness. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a mad genius when it comes to blit packages, sending more than four on 31.6 percent of snaps, which has resulted in the fifth-highest pressure rate and fourth-highest knockdown rate of any defense in the NFL.
Even if they don't sack your quarterback, they're not going to give them much time to think or work.
They rank fifth in the NFL in yards per attempt and eighth in rushing yards allowed. This is a defense-first team, and they will either harass your quarterback into mistakes, or shut your run game down completely.
Path to Victory: Get up early and let the defense pin their ears back and go in the second half. Keep the offensive efficiency up, take what Philly gives you and grind them down. Make them stay on the field for prolonged drives and wear them out.
Defensively, exploit some of the inconsistency in the Eagles' offensive line. Keep shutting the run down like you have all season, and force Jalen Hurts to throw. Get him under pressure but maintain your edges and don't let him get out of the pocket.
How it Goes Wrong: Philly's elite defense locks down your boring, efficient offense, making it just boring and lifeless. Saquon and Jalen Hurts find room to maneuver against your defense and break some plays, and Hurts punishes your blitz-heavy scheme by darting through rushing lanes or making quick passes that turn into big gains in the hands of DeVonta Smith. Philly gets up and starts squeezing the clock, and the offense doesn't have the big plays in it to play catch up fast enough.
