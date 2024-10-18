Daniel, Cal's 'College GameDay' kicker, makes field-goal challenge to Jason Kelce
By Joe Lago
Daniel Villasenor, the Vans-wearing civil engineering student whose $700,000 field goal electrified ESPN's "College GameDay" at Cal two weekends ago, has enjoyed more than the usual 15 minutes of fame. And he's still kicking footballs through uprights — but with custom-made Vans.
On Thursday, Vans posted a video on social media of Villasenor rocking his new kicking Vans and cooly making another long field goal.
"We made some special shoes right here — checkerboard football cleats," said Steve Van Doren, Vans' vice president of events and promotions.
Villasenor then threw down a kicking challenge to former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, who has been mocking certain special teams players, namely the ones who kick the ball.
"Jason Kelce, these are what I kicked in," Villasenior said. "Let's see if you can kick in your Timbs to match a $100K donation."
Villasenor showed he could withstand the pressure of making a clutch kick when "GameDay" visited Berkeley for the first time. He missed his first attempt but nailed his second kick to win a $600,000 donation for hurricane relief and $100,000 for himself.
In this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Pat McAfee called out Kelce for his ongoing mocking of kickers and punters.
Travis Kelce asked his brother, "Do you think you can kick a field goal?" McAfee then suggested Jason should wear his favorite Timberland boots, or "his untied Timbs."
The gauntlet has been thrown down. Let's see if Jason Kelce responds to Daniel the Vans-wearing civil engineering student.
