San Francisco 49ers suffer huge Brock Purdy injury blow after losing star quarterback
By Matt Reed
The San Francisco 49ers already find themselves in a very similar position as they were a season ago, and now head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team have a tough road ahead as they prepare to play their NFL Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints without their star quarterback Brock Purdy.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers hints at injury scare after Steelers-Jets NFL game
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, San Francisco could lose Purdy for over a month as he battles a shoulder injury and turf toe coming off of the 49ers' Week 1 victory against NFC West rivals Seattle Seahawks. Veteran quarterback Mac Jones will step into the starting role this week for the 49ers after playing a significant amount in 2024 for the Jacksonville Jaguars after Trevor Lawrence went down injured.
The Purdy injury is just the latest setback that the 49ers are forced to battle as San Francisco has already been aiming to overcome its wide receiver woes, including Brandon Aiyuk recovering from an ACL injury, while Jauan Jennings has a chance to play against the Saints, but the team did recently sign Kendrick Bourne to add depth at receiver.
Last season, Purdy was forced to play long portions of the season without many of his weapons like Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, and now Shanahan and Co. have to adapt without their leading signal caller.
