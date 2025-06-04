WNBA star DiJonai Carrington claps back at 'dirty player' narrative
By Josh Sanchez
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA. The reigning Most Improved Player is known for her relentless defensive pressure and pace.
Unfortunately, some fans have taken Carrington's hard play and aggressive defense as a negative, and have begun to label her as a "dirty player."
Carrington recently took to social media to defend herself against the narrative and her style of play.
MORE: WNBA star DiJonai Carrington rips ref for calling security after Wings-Sky game
She even clarified that recent flagrant fouls have been rescinded after an appeal from the Wings.
"Y'all fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative [because] if u really know [basketball], [you] know I jus play hard [as f*ck] and never give up on a play," Carrington wrote on X. "[And] yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun (sic) more, nun less."
MORE: Angel Reese tops WNBA list with most followers on Instagram
Carrington faced backlash this week after Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams rolled her ankle after coming down on Carrington's foot as she closed out to contest a shot.
Carrington was the target of several attacks last season after an incident during a game against the Indiana Fever where she inadvertently poked WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark in the eye.
Since then, WNBA "fans" on social media have openly criticized Carrington's game, even though it is unfounded.
This season, Carrington is averaging 13 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Up next for the Wings is a return home to host the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center on Friday, June 6.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Ex-MLB executive, 'Survivor' loser, calls Jac Caglianone's promotion 'irresponsible'
NBA: Analyst slams door shut on Jay Wright becoming next Knicks head coach
NFL: Steelers respond to fan backlash over Mason Rudolph's Donald Trump rally cameo
SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks fan John McEnroe gives honest Tom Thibodeau reaction at French Open
VIRAL: Orlando Magic release stunning jerseys celebrating previous generation