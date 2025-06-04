The Big Lead

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington claps back at 'dirty player' narrative

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is clapping back at WNBA fans who are driving the narrative that she is a "dirty player."

By Josh Sanchez

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington reacts against the Chicago Sky.
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington reacts against the Chicago Sky. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA. The reigning Most Improved Player is known for her relentless defensive pressure and pace.

Unfortunately, some fans have taken Carrington's hard play and aggressive defense as a negative, and have begun to label her as a "dirty player."

Carrington recently took to social media to defend herself against the narrative and her style of play.

She even clarified that recent flagrant fouls have been rescinded after an appeal from the Wings.

Dijonai Carrington of the Mist warms up before the game against the Lunar Owls of the Unrivaled 3v3 basketball league.
Dijonai Carrington of the Mist warms up before the game against the Lunar Owls of the Unrivaled 3v3 basketball league. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Y'all fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative [because] if u really know [basketball], [you] know I jus play hard [as f*ck] and never give up on a play," Carrington wrote on X. "[And] yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun (sic) more, nun less."

Carrington faced backlash this week after Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams rolled her ankle after coming down on Carrington's foot as she closed out to contest a shot.

Carrington was the target of several attacks last season after an incident during a game against the Indiana Fever where she inadvertently poked WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark in the eye.

Since then, WNBA "fans" on social media have openly criticized Carrington's game, even though it is unfounded.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington dribbles the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins.
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington dribbles the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This season, Carrington is averaging 13 points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Up next for the Wings is a return home to host the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center on Friday, June 6.

