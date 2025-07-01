Dallas Mavericks add D’Angelo Russell to star cast in NBA free agency
The Dallas Mavericks were the big winners in the 2025 NBA Draft, claiming the No. 1 overall pick and with it, Cooper Flagg. Having traded their superstar Luke Doncic last season for Anthony Davis though, the Mavs needed some backcourt help.
Kyrie Irving has become the main man in the backcourt for Dallas, but his ACL injury will see him miss a signifcant portion of next season. So with a primary ballhandler being the need of the hour, Dallas has made a move and signed D'Angelo Russell in free agency.
RELATED: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
Russell has signed a two-year deal with a player option worth $13 million with the Mavericks, Shams Charania reported. The 29-year-old has drifted from team to team after his solitary All-Star appearance in 2018-19, but this could be the ideal fit for DLo.
As for the Mavericks, Russell provides them with an on-ball guard who can get his own shot and even distribute the rock a bit. His defensive problems can be well-hidden considering that Dallas will have Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and one of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II guarding the interior.
Russell played in 58 games last season for the Lakers and the Nets. He averaged 12.6 point and 5.1 assists per game during that time. If he can figure out a way to up his assist numbers, he has nothing but elite players around him on the Mavericks that can make any shot. This looks like a good move.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: LeBron opts in, double champ, gambling allegations, and more
NBA: Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley under investigation for gambling allegations
WNBA: Candace Parker gives emotional Los Angeles Sparks jersey retirement speech
WIMBLEDON: Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon
VIRAL: 'General Lee' hops water fountain in epic viral moment from Kentucky town