Dallas Cowboys' relationship with Micah Parsons 'deteriorating' over contract dispute
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys front office enjoys dragging out any opportunity to get a deal done with one of their top stars.
Last summer, it was contract drama with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Now, the franchise and Micah Parsons are looking to get a deal done.
At least Parsons is wanting to get a deal done. The Joneses, who run the show, love making new deals a theatrical experience; however, Parsons is apparently getting tired of the show.
Dianna Russini is reporting that the relationship between Parsons and the franchise has become rotten.
"The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation," wrote Russini on her X account.
Leave it to the Cowboys to lose one of the defensive players in the league because Jerry wants to keep the team's name in the headlines.
Micah, if you're reading this, request a trade to the Detroit Lions. You are the exact player that would love to play for Dan Campbell. It's a match made in Heaven. Sorry, Cowboys fans, this will be a worse fumble than Tony Romo against the Seattle Seahawks.
