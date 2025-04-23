Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Mavericks trading Luka Doncic made his wife cry
The city of Dallas is still reeling from losing Luka Doncic after the Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. After losing in the Play-In Tournament, the NBA season ended in Dallas, but the aftermath of the trade continues to be a major talking point.
GM Nico Harrison pretended he didn't know how much Luka meant to the fans, but that hasn't stopped the people from expressing their problems with the move. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become the latest prominent figure to talk about the situation, revealing his wife's emotional reaction to the situation.
“I’m a fan of the Mavericks, big fan. And consequently a big fan of Luka [Doncic],” Jones said. “I look at the Mavericks through a very much entertainment eye and I know Luka as a personal friend.
"He watched a lot of games with us, and would hope that he would be able to watch some more games with us, as we go along. Know his family pretty well and his support staff pretty well. Gene (Jones' wife) lives and dies with that basketball, she just cried when Luka left."
Jones' wife wasn't the only fan who had a strong emotional reaction, there were fans bringing coffins to the American Airlines Center after the trade went public. This continues to be a PR nightmare for the Mavericks, though, and every new quote seems to make matters worse.
The Dallas Cowboys have their own woes, and when it comes down to it, Jerry Jones will be worried about whether his team can finally win a playoff game this season more than anything the Mavericks do.
