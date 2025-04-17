Dallas Cowboys mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
Below are the players being projected to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times, defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: I thought about North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, but the possibility of Golden's 4.29 speed and great route running opposite CeeDee Lamb just make too much sense. The Cowboys can finally get some reliability at WR2 for quarterback Dak Prescott. They haven't had two wide receivers over 700 yards since Lamb and Amari Cooper both did it in 2021.
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Golden is perfectly suited to play second-fiddle to Lamb in a similar way that Jordan Addison pairs well with Justin Jefferson. He's a three-level route-runner with a consistent ability to get open.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Pro Football Network: It feels like the Cowboys are the absolute floor for Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State Broncos running back is precisely what the rushing attack has been missing in Dallas, where his elite vision, forced missed tackle rate, underrated athleticism, and explosive burst can take America’s Team to the next level.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan has a vastly different body type and skill set from Lamb and would provide Prescott with a big-bodied threat on the outside while Lamb does his damage in the slot. McMillan is also a run-after-the-catch threat, having tallied 29 forced missed tackles in 2024.
Dame Parson, Bleacher Report: McMillan is a great fit alongside Lamb. He plays all three wide receiver positions/alignments. A physical X-receiver with developmental potential is exactly what the Cowboys need. McMillan runs routes and separates from coverage. The 6-4 target is a ball-winner with outstanding body control, leaping ability and hand strength to make contested catches look routine.
