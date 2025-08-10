Cowboys star Dak Prescott makes bold claim after NFL preseason meeting with Rams
By Matt Reed
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most talked about NFL franchises for many years despite the fact that the team has been unable to find playoff success in nearly three decades.
Now, that Prescott is back on the field though he appears to have lots of confidence in Dallas heading into the new 2025 NFL season, and he even shared that fact with Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke Saturday night.
Following the preseason game between Dallas and Los Angeles, Prescott was seen chatting with Kroenke, which led to the Cowboys star quarterback telling him "We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship Game."
While the Rams have become mainstays in the NFC playoffs in the Sean McVay era, the Cowboys will certainly need to raise their level significantly if they want to play Matthew Stafford and Co. after missing the playoffs once again in 2024.
