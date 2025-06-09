Courtney Vandersloot injury: Chicago Sky star out for remainder of season
By Josh Sanchez
The Chicago Sky suffered a devastating setback over the weekend with veteran star guard Courtney Vandersloot going down with a non-contract injury.
Later, the team officially announced that Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.
Vandersloot was driving against the Indiana Fever when she went down with the injury.
"Courtney Vandersloot underwent an MRI yesterday that revealed a right torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL), an injury she sustained in the June 7th game against Indiana," the Sky said in a statement.
"Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and undergo surgery to repair the injury. All of Skytown is behind you Sloot!"
At the time of her injury, Vandersloot was averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season.
When Vandersloot went down, the Sky were unable to recover and ended up on the wrong side of a blowout 79-52 loss. Up next for the Sky is a showdown with Vandersloot's former team, the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty, on Tuesday, June 10.
