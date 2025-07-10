Cooper Flagg to make NBA Summer League debut for Mavericks against Lakers
By Matt Reed
The next generation of NBA stars have already taken the league by storm, and on Thursday night fans will catch a glimpse of another young talent when the Dallas Mavericks unveil their first overall pick against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Duke star Cooper Flagg will make his NBA Summer League debut after being the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and it will be a massive opportunity for the young talent as he faces off against LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny James.
Flagg's already received massive hype from NBA media and players as he enters his first season at the top level, and while it's early to say that he could reach the heights of some of the league's elite players there is a lot of optimism based on how his freshman season in college basketball went.
The Mavericks will have solid expectations for Flagg and Co. in Year 1 with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson amongst the veteran superstars that Dallas has at its disposal.
