Cooper Flagg admitting Jayson Tatum was his favorite player growing up has fans feeling old
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping for brighter days after the franchise took former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Since the Blue Devils were eliminated in the NCAA Tournament, every basketball fan knew that whoever won the draft lottery would be taking the super freshman.
RELATED: Ace Bailey's post-draft comments brought anxiety to Utah Jazz fans
Flagg's dream came true, and the moments after hearing his name called had to feel like a whirlwind, as media obligations are expected.
The 2025 first pick got the chance to speak with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, and during the interview, Van Pelt asked Flagg if there was one player he couldn't wait to face in his rookie season. That's when Flagg made everyone feel a thousand years old with his answer of Jayson Tatum.
The new Mavericks star mentioned that he followed Tatum's career since he had been in college, meaning that he grew up watching Tatum.
Bro, in what world? My back went out just typing those words. The 2025 first overall pick was born in 2006. Yes, 2006!
In 2006, I was in the eighth grade, wearing aggressively baggy shorts to basketball practice while still using a CD player. It wasn't in my plans today, but now, I'll be picking out a casket. Thanks, Flagg.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans troll ESPN after they mistook two young stars for Cooper Flagg
MLB: Red Sox pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery following off-field accident
NFL: 49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once he retires from NFL
SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre exposes massive NFL conspiracy to deny players guaranteed contracts
VIRAL: Dallas Mavericks fans chanted 'Fire Nico' right before they picked Cooper Flagg