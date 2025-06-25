2025 NBA Draft current betting odds for top 10 selections
By Tyler Reed
Wednesday night, 30 names will be called, and 30 dreams will be achieved as the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft takes place.
It hasn't been made official, but everyone around the league believes the Dallas Mavericks will be selecting Cooper Flagg with the number one overall pick.
However, what about the rest of the top 10? ESPN BET recently released their odds for the entire top 10 selections of the first round. Take a look below.
1. Cooper Flagg
2. Dylan Harper
3. VJ Edgecomb
4. Kon Knueppel
5. Tre Johnson
6. Ace Bailey
7. Jeremiah Fears
8. Khaman Maluch
9. Carter Bryant
10. Derik Queen
The site believes, just like everyone else, that Flagg will be heading to Dallas to play for the Mavericks. The current odds also have the Duke Blue Devils getting three players selected within the first ten picks.
The NBA Draft will begin at 8 pm ET, on Wednesday night on ESPN. The second round will be on Thursday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
