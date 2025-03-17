UFC star Conor McGregor celebrates St. Paddy's Day at White House
By Josh Sanchez
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is one of the biggest Irish sports stars in the world, so with St. Patrick's Day on the calendar it was time for a celebration.
But rather than celebrating the holiday in Ireland, McGregor, who is 22-6 in his professional mixed martial arts career, pulled up to Washington D.C. for a tour of Donald Trump's White House.
The official White House Instagram account shared a video of McGregor exiting the front door., saying, "Happy Paddy's Day, America!"
During McGregor's tour of the White House, he also made a stop by the press briefing room where he stepped up to the podium.
McGregor had a brief exchange with reporters.
What a world.
You have to wonder if McGregor hooked Donald Trump and JD Vance up with some Proper Twelve.
McGregor last fought in the UFC when he suffered a gruesome broken leg injury in the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights.
As for whether he ever returns to the Octagon remains to be seen, but UFC president Dana White and McGregor have been teasing a potential return for the past year.
