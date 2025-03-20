Conor McGregor announces presisdential run in Ireland days after White House visit
By Josh Sanchez
Just days after visiting Donald Trump at the White House, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is announcing political aspirations of his own.
McGregor, who spoke to the media from the press briefing room in the White House during his visit to D.C., took to social media to deliver a lengthy statement saying he will be running to become the President of Ireland.
It's a bold move, considering he is widely disliked, but McGregor has never been short on confidence.
"The next presidential election must take place by [November 11, 2025]," McGregor wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will."
McGregor is discussing the EU Migration Pact in his statement, which focuses on border security, something he discussed from the podium at the White House.
"Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make.It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently," McGregor continued.
"I would love to hear the debates!Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future!"
MCGregor's likelihood of winning public office seems as likely as a return to the UFC Octagon anytime soon.
McGregor last fought in the UFC when he suffered a gruesome broken leg injury in the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights.
As for whether he ever returns to the Octagon remains to be seen, but UFC president Dana White and McGregor have been teasing a potential return for the past year.
Now, he's teasing a presidential run.
