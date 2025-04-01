College football team giving free nachos, hot dogs & popcorn to fans for 2025 season
By Josh Sanchez
One college football program is doing its part to revolutionize the concessions game. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers announced that fans can get free food at games during the 2025 season.
Fans can get free hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn as part of the promo that will run through the year.
"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," Chance Miller, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation said.
"With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."
Talk about a game changer.
Now, everyone is probably wondering what is the catch since this seems too good to be true? There is a slight catch, but it's nothing crazy.
Ticket-purchasing fans are "able to acquire four items per concession stand visit from a selection of hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and fountain drinks. There is no limit to the number of in-game visits, but fans must scan each trip through the line with the soon-to-be-launched Coastal Carolina Athletics App."
That seems like a pretty fair trade.
Now, since some are surely wondering, no, beer isn't free. "Specialty items, food from outside vendors and alcoholic beverages" must still be purchased.
Coastal Carolina will open its 2025 season on the road in Charlottesville on Saturday, August 30, against the Virginia Cavaliers. The first opportunity for fans to take advantage of the free concessions will be on Saturday, September 6, against Charleston Southern.
