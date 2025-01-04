Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations could tumble without Zay Flowers
By Matt Reed
Zay Flowers left the Baltimore Ravens' regular-season finale Saturday against the Clevland Browns, and now John Harbaugh's team could look drastically different come playoff time if the knee injury is severe.
This season, Flowers has been Baltimore's number one receiver by a wide margin after haulng in 73 receptions and being the only Ravens receiver to finish over 1,000 yards.
While it's still too soon to know the severity of Flowers' injury, the big concern for the Ravens will be that Flowers seemingly went down with little contact and immediately clutched at his knee.
Baltimore will have to play during Wild Card weekend regardless of whether they lock up the AFC North title Saturday and that won't give the Ravens much time to prepare if their star pass catcher can't play.
The Ravens certainly have a capable tight end combo to rely on in the receiving game with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely accounting for 16 touchdowns this season, but any missed time for Flowers would mean Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and several other inexperienced options would need to step up.
Baltimore still has the most dangerous rushing attack in football with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading their ground game, but it's certainly not ideal for the AFC North team to lose an extra dimension of their offense, especially one as dynamic as Flowers.
The AFC Pro Bowl receiver had 50 more targets than any other Ravens receiver heading into Week 18, with Bateman number two on the team with 64 targets. Flowers' relationship with Jackson has only grown since his rookie season, and it's shown when it comes to his quarterback trusting him in big situations.
