College football games on today 9/13/25: Week 3 AP Top 25 TV schedule for Saturday
By Josh Sanchez
Week 3 of the 2025 college football season kicks into full swing on Saturday, September 13, with another full slate of action across the nation.
A total of 20 games will feature ranked teams throughout the day, including three ranked vs. ranked matchups that could shake up the rankings entering next week.
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are the highest-ranked team in the early afternoon slate of games, making the trip to Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats.
MORE: 3 college football teams with the most to prove in Week 3 of the 2025 season
The blockbuster showdown of the day takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers hosting the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium.
In primetime action, fans will be treated to another top 20 showdown with the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting No. 16 Texas A&M.
How can you tune into Saturday's action throughout the day?
A full look at the TV schedule for today's nationally televised doubleheader can be seen below (all times Eastern).
MORE: Where is ESPN College GameDay in Week 3? Location, live stream, viewing info
College football Week 3 AP Top 25 TV schedule - Saturday, September 13
- Oregon (4) vs. Northwestern | 12:00 p.m. ET | FOX
- Clemson (12) vs. Georgia Tech | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Oklahoma (13) vs. Temple | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Wisconsin vs. Alabama (19) | 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC
- Central Michigan vs. Michigan (23) | 12:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
- South Alabama vs. Auburn (24) | 12:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Louisiana vs. Missouri (25) | 1:00 p.m. ET } ESPN+/SECN+
- Villanova vs. Penn State (2) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
- Georgia (6) vs. Tennessee (15) | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- Oregon State vs. Texas Tech (21) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Iowa State (14) vs. Arkansas State | 4:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- Texas (7) vs. UTEP | 4:15 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- South Florida (18) vs. Miami (5) | 4:30 p.m. ET | The CW Network
- Ohio vs. Ohio State (1) | 7:00 p.m. ET | Peacock
- Western Michigan vs. Illinois (9) | 7:00 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
- Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (17) | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Florida vs. LSU (3) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- Texas A&M (16) vs. Notre Dame (8) | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock
- Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina (11) | 7:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
- Utah (20) vs. Wyoming | 8:00 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
