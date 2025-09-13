The Big Lead

College football games on today 9/13/25: Week 3 AP Top 25 TV schedule for Saturday

The 2025 college football season continues on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Here is the TV schedule for today's slate of Top 25 action.

By Josh Sanchez

Tennessee Volunteers cheerleaders during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
Tennessee Volunteers cheerleaders during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Week 3 of the 2025 college football season kicks into full swing on Saturday, September 13, with another full slate of action across the nation.

A total of 20 games will feature ranked teams throughout the day, including three ranked vs. ranked matchups that could shake up the rankings entering next week.

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are the highest-ranked team in the early afternoon slate of games, making the trip to Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats.

The blockbuster showdown of the day takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers hosting the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium.

General view of the Tennessee Volunteers Vol Walk prior to a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neyland Stadium.
General view of the Tennessee Volunteers Vol Walk prior to a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In primetime action, fans will be treated to another top 20 showdown with the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting No. 16 Texas A&M.

How can you tune into Saturday's action throughout the day?

A full look at the TV schedule for today's nationally televised doubleheader can be seen below (all times Eastern).

College football Week 3 AP Top 25 TV schedule - Saturday, September 13

ESPN College Football logo on a tv camera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers
ESPN College Football logo on a tv camera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
  • Oregon (4) vs. Northwestern | 12:00 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Clemson (12) vs. Georgia Tech | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Oklahoma (13) vs. Temple | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
  • Wisconsin vs. Alabama (19) | 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Central Michigan vs. Michigan (23) | 12:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
  • South Alabama vs. Auburn (24) | 12:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Louisiana vs. Missouri (25) | 1:00 p.m. ET } ESPN+/SECN+
  • Villanova vs. Penn State (2) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
  • Georgia (6) vs. Tennessee (15) | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Oregon State vs. Texas Tech (21) | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Iowa State (14) vs. Arkansas State | 4:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
  • Texas (7) vs. UTEP | 4:15 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • South Florida (18) vs. Miami (5) | 4:30 p.m. ET | The CW Network
  • Ohio vs. Ohio State (1) | 7:00 p.m. ET | Peacock
  • Western Michigan vs. Illinois (9) | 7:00 p.m. ET | FOX Sports 1
  • Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (17) | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Florida vs. LSU (3) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Texas A&M (16) vs. Notre Dame (8) | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock
  • Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina (11) | 7:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network
  • Utah (20) vs. Wyoming | 8:00 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

