Where is ESPN College GameDay in Week 3? Location, live stream, viewing info
By Josh Sanchez
Get up, college football fans, it's officially GameDay! Week 3 of the 2025 season kicks into full swing with a full day of action across the nation, with the ESPN College GameDay set making the trip into SEC territory.
Week 3 takes the College GameDay set to Knoxville, for the highly anticipated showdown between the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
MORE: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games
The show will be held on the law of Ayres Hall and feature WNBA legend and Vols alum Candace Parker as the guest picker.
Kickoff between the 'Dawgs and Vols is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
All of the information you need to tune into College GameDay's Week 3 show on Saturday morning can be seen below.
MORE: College football 2025: Best uniform combinations in Week 3
ESPN College GameDay, Week 3: Viewing Information & Details
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Knoxville, Tenenssee
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Your best bet for watching ESPN College GameDay via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
You can also live stream the show online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.
