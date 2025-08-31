College football games on today 8/31/25: Week 1 AP Top 25 TV schedule for Sunday
By Josh Sanchez
After a wild first full Saturday of the 2025 college football season, the dust is beginning to settle. But first, the weekend has to wrap up with a doubleheader on Sunday.
In the opening game of the day, LaNorris Sellers and the No.13-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks host the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sellers, who is considered one of the top NFL quarterback prospects, will be looking to put on a show in the afternoon spotlight.
In the nightcap, fans will be treated to a top-10 matchup when Carson Beck makes his debut with the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes as they play host to the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium.
How can you tune into Sunday's action throughout the day?
A full look at the TV schedule for today's nationally televised doubleheader can be seen below (all times Eastern).
College football Week 1 AP Top 25 TV schedule - Sunday, August 31
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (13) | 3:00 p.m. | ESPN
Betting Odds: South Carolina -7.5 | O/U: 51.5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Betting Odds: Notre Dame -2.5 | O/U: 49.5
