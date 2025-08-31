The Big Lead

College football games on today 8/31/25: Week 1 AP Top 25 TV schedule for Sunday

The 2025 college football season continues on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Here is the TV schedule for today's slate of Top 25 action.

By Josh Sanchez

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love celebrates a first down against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love celebrates a first down against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
After a wild first full Saturday of the 2025 college football season, the dust is beginning to settle. But first, the weekend has to wrap up with a doubleheader on Sunday.

In the opening game of the day, LaNorris Sellers and the No.13-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks host the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sellers, who is considered one of the top NFL quarterback prospects, will be looking to put on a show in the afternoon spotlight.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambles against the Mississippi Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambles against the Mississippi Rebels / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In the nightcap, fans will be treated to a top-10 matchup when Carson Beck makes his debut with the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes as they play host to the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium.

How can you tune into Sunday's action throughout the day?

A full look at the TV schedule for today's nationally televised doubleheader can be seen below (all times Eastern).

College football Week 1 AP Top 25 TV schedule - Sunday, August 31

Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera v
Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (13) | 3:00 p.m. | ESPN
Betting Odds: South Carolina -7.5 | O/U: 51.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Betting Odds: Notre Dame -2.5 | O/U: 49.5

