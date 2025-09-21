College football fans fume at Arch Manning after Texas Longhorns QB showboats
By Matt Reed
The Texas Longhorns were expected to be one of the top teams in college football this season, however, it's one of their biggest rivals that has become the talk of the SEC after Heisman Trophy hopeful John Mateer and his Oklahoma Sooners have strung together four straight wins to start the campaign.
RELATED: Oklahoma Sooners star John Mateer takes shot at former Heisman Trophy winner
However, the even bigger surprise for Texas has been the massive on-field struggles for Arch Manning, who was previously dubbed not only one of the best college football quarterbacks heading into the season but also a potential number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he decides to declare for the league next spring.
Manning and the Longhorns did manage to put together a quality performance Saturday in a rout of Sam Houston State, but it was the actions of the younger Manning that had social media infuriated following one of his touchdown runs.
Normally, Manning has been seen as highly composed and humble, but after running for a score at the end of the first quarter the hugely-discussed star was seen showboating by standing over a Sam Houston defender while celebrating the touchdown.
Now it's certainly possible that Manning has been feeling the heat and lost track of his morals in the moment, but it definitely wasn't a great look considering how the quarterback has played this season and even more so when he finally played well against an inferior opponent.
