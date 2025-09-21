Oklahoma star John Mateer takes shot at former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the hottest teams in college football after their 4-0 start to open the season, and with two big-time wins over ranked opponents already the SEC program's Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback is drawing lots of attention because of his cool demeanor and ability to make huge plays in crucial moments.
RELATED: Nick Saban sends crucial message to Texas star Arch Manning amid struggles
John Mateer has shot up the Heisman odds list after helping the Sooners knock off Michigan, Auburn, Illinois State and Temple over the first month of the 2025 college football campaign, and the star junior has drawn a lot of comparisons to a former SEC quarterback that shared his first name.
While Johnny Manziel is no longer playing football, the former Texas A&M Aggies superstar certainly was one of the biggest names in the sport during his days playing alongside Mike Evans, but now Mateer is getting similar comparisons because of his swagger and clutch play against quality opponents.
However, after discussing the comparison following Saturday's huge win against Auburn, Mateer wanted to set the record straight and revealed the big difference between him and Manziel.
"I'm going to church in the morning," Mateer said when asked about his plans following the victory.
While Mateer was involved in an odd alleged sports betting scandal during the preseason, the Sooners signal caller has quickly diverted all attention away from that by dazzling on the field.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers All-Star has hand fracture, putting postseason in jeopardy
NFL: Shaq Barrett goes from sacking QBs to dodging diapers in hilarious dad moment
NBA: Former NBA star Patrick Beverley gives big retirement update
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's goal with 'Inside the NBA' is to keep show close to original format
VIRAL: LeBron James claims he didn’t lie about predicting Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point game