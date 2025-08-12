The Big Lead

College football star John Mateer denies wild sports betting allegations

The Oklahoma quarterback was accused of using Venmo to pay another party to bet on sports, however, Mateer denies those allegations.

By Matt Reed

Oklahoma's John Mateer warms up during football practice for the University of Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla
Oklahoma's John Mateer warms up during football practice for the University of Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College football season is rapidly closing in and one of the sport's biggest names at quarterback is facing some massive scrutiny right now over serious sports betting allegations.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer allegedly placed bets on sports by sending money to a third party through Venmo, however, the junior vehemently denies betting and put out a statement Tuesday suggesting that the reports are "false."

"I have never bet on sports," Mateer said in a statement. "I understand the seriousness of the matter, but recognize that, taken out of context, those Venmo descriptions suggest otherwise. I can assure my teammates, coaches and officials at the NCAA that I have not engaged in any sports gambling."

After throwing for over 3,000 yards and recording 29 touchdown passes last season, the Sooners will have to be on high alert with this situation as Mateer potentially faces serious sanctions if he is found guilty.

