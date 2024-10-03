Western Kentucky unveils greatest helmets in college football history
By Tyler Reed
There's a beauty to the game of college football. A beauty that really is hard to describe. It's the magic of a home underdog pulling off the unthinkable, the tailgates where someone over-serves themselves and creates what will be one of the worst Saturdays of their life. It also has to do with teams taking on the challenge of looking their best on the field.
On Thursday, the Western Kentucky football program unveiled a new helmet that will forever change the way we view uniforms. A helmet so spectacular that you must see it to believe in its greatness.
Next Thursday, when the Hilltoppers take on UTEP, all eyes will be on those beautiful big red domes, as the eyes of Big Red himself will be staring right back at us. Yes, the WKU mascot has taken over the helmets of the football team and did so in a manner that is beyond pleasing to the balls that gave you the power of sight.
After seeing these beauties, it makes no sense as to why UTEP would even show up for the big red can of whoop ass that they are set to receive. In a world longing for the beauty that makes our existence have meaning, WKU has given us the gift of googly-eyed helmets.
We shall be forever thankful.
