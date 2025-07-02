Red Sox unveil epic throwback scoreboard celebrating 1975 World Series vs. Reds
By Tyler Reed
The Boston Red Sox welcomed the Cincinnati Reds to Fenway Park on Monday, which was the start of a three game series.
In the first game, the Red Sox shelled Reds rookie pitcher Chase Burns, in just his second start in the big leagues.
On Tuesday night, the teams met in a game that will be finished later today, due to rain forcing the game to be delayed.
However, before the delay, the Red Sox broadcast delivered an epic throwback scoreboard to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the team's meeting in the 1975 World Series.
A very cool gesture by the Red Sox broadcast team, even though they were on the losing side of the 1975 World Series.
The Red Sox would fall victim to the 'Big Red Machine' in 1975. It was a classic series that went seven games, and provided baseball fans with one of the most iconic moments in the sports history, when Carlton Fisk hit a home run off the foul pole, in a moment fans say he waved the ball fair to win Game 6 in walk-off fashion.
The 75 World Series would not be in the cards for the Red Sox. However, the franchise has done pretty well for themselves since breaking the Curse of the Bambino back in 2004. Since winning the big one in 2004, the Red Sox have won four World Series. Something a Reds fan could only dream of.
