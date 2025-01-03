Liverpool won't be the same when Mohamed Salah exits this summer
By Matt Reed
For nearly a decade Mohamed Salah has been a staple at Liverpool, but that will soon change in 2025 when he exits the club after eight seasons. The Egypt international confirmed that this will in fact be his final season at Anfield, marking the end of an era for the club and one of the sport's top players.
Salah arrived at the club in 2017, and since joining the club he's become one of the most influential attacking players in club history. That's included propelling Liverpool to Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory.
This season, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League once again after a dominating start to the season and Salah says it's truly his priority to win the league as he prepares to depart the club this summer.
"It's my last year in the club, so you want to do something special for the city," Salah said on his future plans.
Salah's impact for Liverpool has been immense for a variety of reasons, but most notably when it comes to how clucth he's been for the Reds when his side needs him most. The Egyptian has finished with the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions, scoring 172 goals in England's top flight.
The amazing thing about Salah is that Salah has become one of the most prolific scorers in the club's history despite playing from a wide position as opposed to some of his predecessors like Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres that starred at Anfield from the no. 9 role.
