U.S. Men's National Team's Summer of Soccer Disappointment Is Over
By Joe Lago
The long national nightmare is over.
No, not the presidential election — United States men's soccer playing in major tournaments.
There's no more lackluster defending or stagnant attacking to see. No more questionable substitutions — Gregg Berhalter got fired, after all — but as far as fulfilling dreams in the Copa America and Paris Olympics, the U.S. men swung and missed twice.
Thirty-two days after the USMNT failed to qualify for the Copa America knockout stage with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay, the men's Olympic squad crashed out of the Paris Games with a painful 4-0 quarterfinal beatdown by Morocco at Parc des Princes on Friday.
The Olympic team should be commended for rebounding from a 3-0 defeat to host France in its tournament opener. A 4-1 victory against New Zealand and a 3-0 shutout of Guinea earned the U.S. men their first trip to the Olympic knockout rounds since the 2000 Sydney Games.
Young talents like Kevin Paredes, John Tolkin and Tanner Tessman shined in France, but the blowout loss to Morocco makes it difficult to appreciate the positives of an under-23 group supplemented by USMNT veterans Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djorde Mihailovic.
“We know that the World Cup is the highest tournament. The Olympic Games are the biggest event that humanity created and once you are in the Olympic Games you are in a big spotlight,” U.S. head coach Marko Mitrovic told reporters. “For them to feel that, to live that moment — I think before this tournament, there was uncertainty for them, what that looks like. Now, after this, I feel that they are going to be much more ready."
A miracle run to the Olympic final would've salvaged the summer somewhat, considering how past failures to qualify for the Summer Games hindered player development and adversely impacted the USMNT talent pool. The cleansing can't begin until Berhalter's replacement is found.
That's why Matt Crocker must nail this next hire. With the World Cup just 678 days away, the U.S. Soccer technical director has to bring in the right manager who will energize the program and fan base as well as provide a sensible vision of how to compete with — and beat — the planet's elite sides.
The onus also falls on the players to ensure their club environments are set up to aid further development and progress. Training with top players in Europe only goes so far. Sitting on the bench helps no one, certainly not the USMNT. Playing time is crucial.
So much seemed possible and achievable for the U.S. men's program going into the summer. Now that its last summer tournament run is over, American fans will turn to the pastime that actually has made them happy.
Watching the U.S. women's national team. The USWNT plays Japan in the Olympic quarterfinals on Saturday.