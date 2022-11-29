The Big Lead
Christian Pulisic Sacrificed His Nuts For Glory

Kyle Koster
Alex Grimm/GettyImages
The United States got the goal they desperately needed in the 38th minute against Iran with Christian Pulisic etching his name into history and paying a dear price for the honor. After a delicious lob from Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest placed a header right into the charging Chelsea man who found the back of the net. Pulisic's momentum carried him into Iran's goalie and created a tremendous collision between his manhood and a flying knee.

Pulisic stayed down on the pitch for a few minutes before limping off to the sidelines but was able return as the U.S. goes about the business of defending this lead for another 60 minutes.

