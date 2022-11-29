Christian Pulisic Sacrificed His Nuts For Glory
The United States got the goal they desperately needed in the 38th minute against Iran with Christian Pulisic etching his name into history and paying a dear price for the honor. After a delicious lob from Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest placed a header right into the charging Chelsea man who found the back of the net. Pulisic's momentum carried him into Iran's goalie and created a tremendous collision between his manhood and a flying knee.
Pulisic stayed down on the pitch for a few minutes before limping off to the sidelines but was able return as the U.S. goes about the business of defending this lead for another 60 minutes.