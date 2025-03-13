Potential EA Sports College Football 26 cover photo leaves a lot to be desired
By Tyler Reed
The resurrection of EA Sports' College Football franchise was a video game awakening in 2024. It had been over a decade since the game was last released, and fans couldn't wait to enjoy the franchise once again.
Now, EA Sports is back in the lab cooking up this year's version, College Football 26, and fans are already counting the days until its release.
However, recently, a photo was shared on social media showing a potential deluxe edition cover for the game, and fans are not big on what they're seeing.
This can't be the actual cover, right? In what looks like a photo that was taken during a solar eclipse, numerous college football stars are seen, with some mascots as well.
However, you made need Superman's vision to name every player and mascot shown in the picture. This surely isn't the final look.
If it is, it appears that EA Sports could be phoning it, giving fans slop as they do most years when Madden is released.
Still, we shouldn't complain that much. Having a college sports video game again has been the stuff dreams are made of.
Now, fans need to make the push to get a college basketball game created. Playing March Madness during March Madness again would have me ready to buy a five disc CD changer and quite possibly ruin the family computer while downloading Limp Bizkit to pump me up while playing.
What we're saying is, listen to the fans. EA can't mess this up.
