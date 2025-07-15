Chicago Sky share Angel Reese injury update ahead of Atlanta Dream clash
After a poor start to the season for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, the team is now 4-4 in their last eight games. A playoff push still doesn't seem likely, but Reese has been incredible during this run.
The Chicago superstar has averaged 19.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game in the last eight. She has been dominant, shooting over 52 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line. But it seems like Reese's hot streak will come to an end on Wednesday.
RELATED: Shaq warns RG3 about Angel Reese comments: 'I'll punch you in your face'
As per reports, the Sky have ruled Reese out for their Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Dream. If the young star is unable to play, their chances of beating Atlanta go from slim to potentially none. This is a shame for Angel, considering it puts a pause on her phenomenal hot streak.
The Sky have fallen behind in the race for the postseason, but Reese could power the franchise to a run if she continues her form. An injury like this couldn't come at a worse time, although the hope will be that it's nothing too major.
The WNBA All-Star Game is also coming up over the weekend, which may cast doubt on Reese's ability to participate. Fans have been eagerly anticipating her match against Team Clark, but the outcome now remains to be seen.
