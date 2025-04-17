Chicago Bears mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: Chicago Bears mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: TRADE! (details of the trade: Chicago gets No. 4 pick, New England gets No. 10, No. 41 and a 2026 3rd-rounder) A freakish athlete who moved from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher for the 2024 season. Carter is not Micah Parsons — not yet, anyway — but he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: A workhorse running back like Jeanty should help take some pressure off quarterback Caleb Williams. In addition to his well-established ground-game ability, Jeanty is also an excellent pass catcher who averaged 11.1 yards after the catch per reception and forced 41 missed tackles as a receiver during his college career.
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: Let’s keep juicing up that Bears offense. I was tempted to give the Bears another player on the trenches to work with (Will Campbell and Derrick Harmon were both considered), but instead go with Loveland. He’s already a dynamic receiving threat and shows real chops to be a full-time in-line blocker. Loveland and Cole Kmet would create a fun tight end room in Chicago, help the run game on the edges and give Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson another fun toy to work with in the passing game.
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
Pro Football Network: Jalon Walker is a natural playmaking defender with agile movement and explosive mobility. The versatile Georgia Bulldog projects best as a pass rusher who can impact from various alignments in the NFL, which will be a dream come true for creative play callers.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: New coach Ben Johnson would love having Warren in his offense. At 6-foot-6, Warren lines up just about anywhere, will consistently be a mismatch for defenders and can catch everything thrown in his neighborhood. The Bears focused on improving their offensive line in free agency, and now they can get Caleb Williams an elite playmaker.
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Yes, the Bears' investments in the offensive line give the impression that Ben Johnson wants all his pieces immediately on that side of the ball. ... Why not buy on a pass rusher with top traits to help keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks? The Bears will ideally be playing with more leads under Johnson — so get a closer who can help finish the job on Sundays.
