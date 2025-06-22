Chet Holmgren keeps it short when asked about team adjustments prior to Game 7
By Tyler Reed
NBA fans are being treated to the greatest moment the sport can ask for when the Indiana Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
The Pacers forced a Game 7 after dominating the Thunder in every aspect of Game 6 in front of their home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
RELATED: NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes NBA Finals format needs to be revamped
After a loss like that, it was back to the drawing board for the Thunder. When asked about adjustments that need to be made before Game 7, Chet Holmgren kept it short with the media.
Holmgren said that everyone will find out what adjustments the Thunder made when the ball tips on Sunday night.
No one around the league expected this one to go all seven games. The Thunder were heavy favorites to take care of business. However, this is the exact reason why you play the games.
Both franchises will be looking to win their first championship. If you are one of those people who count the Seattle Supersonics championship for the Thunder, then there's no other way to put this: you are a nerd.
Fans were blessed with a fresh matchup for the championship, and now, by the end of Sunday night, one fanbase will get to celebrate like they never have before. It's enough to send chills down your spine.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Clayton Kershaw accidentally involved in Dodgers fan wave that creates viral moment
NFL: Eli Manning gets best of Tom Brady again after wild WWE entrance at Fanatics Fest
CFB: Kobe Bryant's five-star nephew commits to Oregon football program
WWE: WWE fans salivating over John Cena's 'SmackDown' promo
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne accidentally breaks FIFA World Cup trophy in hilarious Instagram post