NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes NBA Finals format needs to be revamped
By Matt Reed
The NBA Finals have seen plenty of drama as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder get prepared to face off in Game 7 to decide which team will win the championship, but despite all the action on the court one analyst that covers the league wants to make a big change.
RELATED: NBA fans react to incredible Pascal Siakam poster in dominant Pacers win
For years, the NBA Finals have followed a specific format when it comes to which teams host the games throughout the series and The Ringer's Zach Lowe believes it's time for commissioner Adam Silver and Co. to alter the format..
Lowe was recently discussing the current Finals format and stated that he wants the NBA to return to the days where they used a 2-3-2 format instead of having the final three games alternate back and forth between the two host cities.
This season, the last game of the series returns to Oklahoma City after the Pacers' Game 6 win in Indianapolis.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl