Charles Schwab Challenge tee times 2025: Round 3 groupings for Saturday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Entering the weekend, American Benjamin Griffin and Matthias Schmid of Germany are tied for the lead at 11-under. John Pak sits at 9-under, while Chris Gotterup is also within striking distance at 8-under with plenty of golf left to play.
You can watch Round 3 on Saturday on the Golf Channel beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, while CBS will air coverage from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 3 on Saturday, May 24 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
7:56 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Isaiah Salinda
8:06 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
8:16 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List
8:27 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens
8:38 a.m. – Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey
8:49 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore
9:00 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat
9:11 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy
9:22 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole
9:38 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland
9:49 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
10:00 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul
10:11 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
10:22 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
10:33 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk
10:44 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim
11:00 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman
11:11 a.m. – Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
11:22 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace
11:33 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins
11:44 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips
11:55 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young
12:11 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston
12:22 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
12:33 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler
12:44 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia
12:55 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, John Pak
