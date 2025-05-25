Charles Schwab Challenge tee times 2025: Final round groupings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 4 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The final round will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Entering the final round, Matthias Schmid of Germany and the United States' Benjamin Griffin sit atop the leaderboard at 13-under.
However, they have a very formidable competitor breathing down their necks with Rickie Fowler within striking distance at 9-under.
You can watch the final round on the Golf Channel beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, while CBS will air coverage from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 4 on Sunday, May 25 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
8:00 a.m. ET — Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, Taylor Moore
8:11 a.m. ET — Erik van Rooyen, Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
8:22 a.m. ET — Austin Eckroat, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
8:33 a.m. ET — Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III
8:44 a.m. ET — Harris English, Matt Kuchar, Victor Perez
8:55 a.m. ET — Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler
9:06 a.m. ET — Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges
9:17 a.m. ET — Patrick Rodgers, Steven Fisk, Tom Kim
9:33 a.m. ET — Nico Echavarria, Jesper Svensson, Jeremy Paul
9:44 a.m. ET — Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman, Seamus Power
9:55 a.m. ET — Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Kevin Roy
10:06 a.m. ET — Harry Higgs, Mac Meissner, Sam Stevens
10:17 a.m. ET — Carson Young, Doug Ghim, Chris Gotterup
10:28 a.m. ET — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam
10:39 a.m. ET — Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati
10:55 a.m. ET — J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Luke List
11:06 a.m. ET — Matt Wallace, Quade Cummins, Jackson Suber
11:17 a.m. ET — Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim
11:28 a.m. ET — Aldrich Potgieter, Pierceson Coody, Harry Hall
11:39 a.m. ET — Ricky Castillo, Hideki Matsuyama, Kris Ventura
11:50 a.m. ET — Ryo Hisatsune, John Pak, Eric Cole
12:06 p.m. ET — J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
12:17 p.m. ET — Lucas Glover, Karl Vilips, Bud Cauley
12:28 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama
12:39 p.m. ET — Robert MacIntyre, Nick Hardy, Akshay Bhatia
12:50 p.m. ET — Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, Rickie Fowler
