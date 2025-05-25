The Big Lead

Charles Schwab Challenge tee times 2025: Final round groupings

Round 4 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway on Sunday, May 25. Here is when your favorite golfer's tee time at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

By Josh Sanchez

A general view of the 8th tee as Scottie Scheffler plays his shot during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
A general view of the 8th tee as Scottie Scheffler plays his shot during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour rolls into the weekend with Round 4 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The final round will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Entering the final round, Matthias Schmid of Germany and the United States' Benjamin Griffin sit atop the leaderboard at 13-under.

However, they have a very formidable competitor breathing down their necks with Rickie Fowler within striking distance at 9-under.

You can watch the final round on the Golf Channel beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, while CBS will air coverage from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET. The entire third round is available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 4 on Sunday, May 25 can be seen below (all times Eastern).

Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 tee times & pairings

Rickie Fowler watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament.
Rickie Fowler watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. ET — Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, Taylor Moore
8:11 a.m. ET — Erik van Rooyen, Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
8:22 a.m. ET — Austin Eckroat, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
8:33 a.m. ET — Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III
8:44 a.m. ET — Harris English, Matt Kuchar, Victor Perez
8:55 a.m. ET — Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler
9:06 a.m. ET — Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges
9:17 a.m. ET — Patrick Rodgers, Steven Fisk, Tom Kim
9:33 a.m. ET — Nico Echavarria, Jesper Svensson, Jeremy Paul
9:44 a.m. ET — Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman, Seamus Power
9:55 a.m. ET — Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Kevin Roy
10:06 a.m. ET — Harry Higgs, Mac Meissner, Sam Stevens
10:17 a.m. ET — Carson Young, Doug Ghim, Chris Gotterup
10:28 a.m. ET — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam
10:39 a.m. ET — Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati
10:55 a.m. ET — J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Luke List
11:06 a.m. ET — Matt Wallace, Quade Cummins, Jackson Suber
11:17 a.m. ET — Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim
11:28 a.m. ET — Aldrich Potgieter, Pierceson Coody, Harry Hall
11:39 a.m. ET — Ricky Castillo, Hideki Matsuyama, Kris Ventura
11:50 a.m. ET — Ryo Hisatsune, John Pak, Eric Cole
12:06 p.m. ET — J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
12:17 p.m. ET — Lucas Glover, Karl Vilips, Bud Cauley
12:28 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama
12:39 p.m. ET — Robert MacIntyre, Nick Hardy, Akshay Bhatia
12:50 p.m. ET — Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, Rickie Fowler

