Charles Barkley slams college fraternities, calls them losers
Charles Barkley is known for having some truly outspoken and outrageous takes. His ability to be painfully honest while still being humorous is a great skill. Inside The NBA has been the perfect platform for him to showcase this.
While they cover the NBA for the most part, sometimes the Inside crew can go off topic. It's these moments in which maximum hilarity ensues. Recently, a discussion about Shaquille O'Neal's post-retirement future with Alabama State University led Barkley to a quick rant about college fraternities.
"From now on, I would like to be addressed as Professor O'Neal," Shaq said, referring to his plan for becoming a college professor. Ernie Johnson then asked him, "Alabama State?" To which Shaq replied, "Alabama State. Shoutout to Gamma Psi," referring to a fraternity.
This elicited a reaction from Barkley, who said, "I don't think you ought to do the tongue thing. I don't wanna be in no fraternity. Bunch of damn loser dudes getting together all the time... They don't do anything. Stop it. Knock it off... Only losers join fraternities."
This is a strong take from Barkley, and it might put him at risk for some pranks. College fraternities can get up to some serious shenanigans, and the Round Mound of Rebound has come out with some strong words against them.
While fraternities can definitely be quite wild, many engage in good work within their communities. One way or the other, they're a significant part of college life, although Barkley sure seems to hate them.
